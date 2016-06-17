© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Unleashed - Puppies and Kittens

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 17, 2016 at 5:53 PM EDT
UnleashedTwitterProfile.jpg

It’s puppy and kitten season, so in this episode of Unleashed, we focus on how to best care for young pets: from vaccines to spaying and neutering to how to work through bad behaviors.

We also talk to representatives from some lesser-known rescue organizations in our area that find homes for hundreds of animals each year.

And veterinarian Dr. Danielle Shemanski is in studio answering listeners’ questions about pet health. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
