Connections: Unleashed - Puppies and Kittens
It’s puppy and kitten season, so in this episode of Unleashed, we focus on how to best care for young pets: from vaccines to spaying and neutering to how to work through bad behaviors.
We also talk to representatives from some lesser-known rescue organizations in our area that find homes for hundreds of animals each year.
And veterinarian Dr. Danielle Shemanski is in studio answering listeners’ questions about pet health. Our guests:
- Danielle Shemanski, D.V.M., veterinarian at Hilton Veterinary Hospital
- Jenn North, founder of K9 Orphans
- Stephen DeVay, co-founder of Rescue Pit, Inc.