Connections: Unleashed - Kirby and Quigley's Law; Westminster Kennel Club Show

In this month's episode of Unleashed, we hear from a dog owner who is working to turn her heartbreak into action. Denise Krohn's two dogs were killed during a home invasion, and now, she's fighting for legislation that would make it a crime to hurt a pet during the commission of another crime. Read the petition here.

We also talk to a Wayne County woman whose dog, Derby, took to the national stage, competing in the Masters Obedience Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club Show. We talk to Leanne Capozzi about the experience of a lifetime.

And, Dr. Edward Gschrey from South Towne Veterinary Hospital will be in studio to answer your questions about pet health and behavior. Our guests: