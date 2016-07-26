Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Is The Democratic Party Becoming Unified At The DNC?
Did the DNC's first night, capped off by Bernie Sanders, do enough to unify the party? Sanders delegates on the convention floor were saying no, but polls show that Hillary Clinton is picking up at least 80% of Sanders voters.
We discuss the state of the race with reporter Karen Dewitt in Philadelphia, and our guests:
- Josh Keaton, local Democratic activist and Clinton supporter
- Kevin Sweeney, Sanders delegate