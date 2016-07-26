© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Is The Democratic Party Becoming Unified At The DNC?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 26, 2016 at 6:06 PM EDT
Did the DNC's first night, capped off by Bernie Sanders, do enough to unify the party? Sanders delegates on the convention floor were saying no, but polls show that Hillary Clinton is picking up at least 80% of Sanders voters.

We discuss the state of the race with reporter Karen Dewitt in Philadelphia, and our guests:

  • Josh Keaton, local Democratic activist and Clinton supporter
  • Kevin Sweeney, Sanders delegate

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
