Democratic National Convention 2016

-
Governor Cuomo got his moment on the convention stage Thursday night before Hillary Clinton’s speech.Cuomo delivered his speech before the prime time…
-
Clinton's nomination completes the field for an American political campaign without precedent. She has now officially become Republican Donald Trump's Democratic rival for the presidency.
-
State Senate Democrats hope to take leadership of their house away from Republicans in the 2016 elections — and many believe the candidates at the top of…
-
Hillary Clinton's run for President of the United States has brought an additional focus on women's rights and to the place where those rights got an…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it’s a “sign of respect” for New York that he’s been asked to speak on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.He…
-
Everyone from President Obama to Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine contrasted the Democratic vision of America to the vision offered by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
-
On Day Three of the Democratic National Convention, Casey Seiler of the Times Union and Karen DeWitt of New York Public Radio sit down with the chief...
-
Foreign trade deals are a contentious issue at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. New York’s senior senator, Chuck Schumer, weighed in…
-
During a news conference on Wednesday, Donald Trump called on Russia to "find the 30,000 emails that are missing" from Hillary Clinton's email server.
-
The former president painted a portrait of Hillary Clinton as a fighter who works relentlessly to make the world better.