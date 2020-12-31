New York workers get more sick leave, higher minimum wage in new year

Under new laws that take effect in 2021, more New Yorkers will receive paid sick leave benefits, and some minimum-wage workers will see their wages rise.

A new law guarantees at least five days of sick leave. Large and medium businesses must pay their employees if they are out because of their own illness, or to care for a sick family member. The sick leave can also be used to deal with safety issues related to domestic violence or sexual assault.

Earlier this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized pandemic-related sick leave for those New Yorkers who had COVID-19 or were caring for a family member ill with the disease.

According to Cuomo’s office, as of Jan. 1:

Businesses with 100 or more employees must provide up to seven days (56 hours) of paid sick leave per year.

Businesses with five to 99 employees must provide up to five days (40 hours) of paid sick leave per year.

Businesses with fewer than five employees, but a net income of more than $1 million, must provide up to five days (40 hours) of paid sick leave per year.

Smaller businesses with fewer than five employees and a net income of less than $1 million must provide up to five days (40 hours) of unpaid sick leave. However, those already providing paid sick leave can continue to do so.

Paid family leave benefits also increase in the new year. Workers can take up to 12 weeks off to care for a sick family member and receive two-thirds of their regular pay.

The state’s minimum wage goes up in 2021, as the phase-in to a $15 minimum wage continues. New York City already reached that threshold this year. In Westchester and on Long Island, the minimum wage will rise to $14 an hour, and it will increase to $12.50 an hour for the rest of the state.

Additionally, Thruway tolls will rise 30% for drivers without an E-ZPass electronic tag reader.