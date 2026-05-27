Special rebroadcasts: Heart disease in younger women; A test to catch AI cheaters

12:00: Why heart disease is on the rise among younger women

1:00: A test to catch AI cheaters

We bring back two of our most popular conversations of the year.

First, a new study shows that women who go through menopause before age 40 have a significantly higher risk of having heart attacks over their lifetimes, compared to women who don’t go through premature menopause. That’s according to a piece in the New York Times published Wednesday. The research comes as the prevalence and deadliness of heart disease are on the rise for younger women, who may not recognize the warning signs. This hour, we’re joined by clinicians who explain the research and what they want the community to know. We also hear from a local patient who shares her story. Our guests:



Rebecca Schallek, M.D., Ph.D., FACC, assistant professor of clinical medicine in the Division of Cardiology and cardiologist with the Cardiac Care Women's Heart Program at UR Medicine

Amanda Coniglio, M.D., FACC, advanced heart failure and transplant physician at Rochester Regional Health

Jessica Driffill, heart patient

Then in our second hour, we continue our week-long series of conversations about artificial intelligence, looking back at our favorite AI discussions from the last year. A college professor designed a way to see if his students were using ChatGPT to write their papers. It turned out that almost 40% of his class was cheating. But perhaps just as alarming was the reason given by many students. Professor Will Teague of Angelo State University joins us to explain how he did it and why students need to change the way they’re thinking about the value of higher education. Our guests: