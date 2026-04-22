© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

How the Trump administration has changed foreign policy

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 22, 2026 at 9:10 AM EDT
A 3D rendering of USA army soldiers saluting on a background of sunset or sunrise and USA flag
Adobe Stock

12:00: How the Trump administration has changed foreign policy

1:00: Doing spring cleaning? Learn what you can recycle

The Trump administration has made significant changes to the way it handles foreign affairs in Africa. A number of diplomats and military leaders have been dismissed or reassigned. We sit down with retired U.S. Army Major General Jami Shawley, who is coming to Rochester as a guest of the local chapter of the World Affairs Council. She discusses a range of issues facing the United States, particularly in Africa. In studio:

  • Jami Shawley, retired U.S. Army major general

Then in our second hour, paper, plastic...and now, glass! It's time to talk all things recycling. Recycling evolves over time, and there are changes in Monroe County that affect what goes in your bin. This hour, we sit down with representatives from the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services for the latest on what you can and cannot recycle. In studio:

  • Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services 
  • Nicole Fornof, waste diversion and education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Earth Month. To learn more, please click here.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.