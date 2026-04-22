12:00: How the Trump administration has changed foreign policy

1:00: Doing spring cleaning? Learn what you can recycle

The Trump administration has made significant changes to the way it handles foreign affairs in Africa. A number of diplomats and military leaders have been dismissed or reassigned. We sit down with retired U.S. Army Major General Jami Shawley, who is coming to Rochester as a guest of the local chapter of the World Affairs Council. She discusses a range of issues facing the United States, particularly in Africa. In studio:



Jami Shawley, retired U.S. Army major general

Then in our second hour, paper, plastic...and now, glass! It's time to talk all things recycling. Recycling evolves over time, and there are changes in Monroe County that affect what goes in your bin. This hour, we sit down with representatives from the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services for the latest on what you can and cannot recycle. In studio:

Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

Nicole Fornof, waste diversion and education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services



This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Earth Month. To learn more, please click here.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.