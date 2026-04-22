Doing spring cleaning? Learn what you can recycle

WXXI News

Paper, plastic...and now, glass! It's time to talk all things recycling.

Recycling evolves over time, and there are changes in Monroe County that affect what goes in your bin.

This hour, we sit down with representatives from the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services for the latest on what you can and cannot recycle.

In studio:

Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

Nicole Fornof, waste diversion and education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services



This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Earth Month. To learn more, please click here.