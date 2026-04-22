Doing spring cleaning? Learn what you can recycle
Paper, plastic...and now, glass! It's time to talk all things recycling.
Recycling evolves over time, and there are changes in Monroe County that affect what goes in your bin.
This hour, we sit down with representatives from the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services for the latest on what you can and cannot recycle.
In studio:
- Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
- Nicole Fornof, waste diversion and education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Earth Month. To learn more, please click here.