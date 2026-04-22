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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Doing spring cleaning? Learn what you can recycle

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
Three people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing a black shirt and headphones; a man at center has short grey hair and is wearing headphones, glasses, a navy blazer and pink button-down shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a grey button-down shirt and blue jeans and holding a large poster.
George Yeadon
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WXXI News
Nicole Fornof and Mike Garland with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 22, 2026
WXXI News

Paper, plastic...and now, glass! It's time to talk all things recycling.

Recycling evolves over time, and there are changes in Monroe County that affect what goes in your bin.

This hour, we sit down with representatives from the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services for the latest on what you can and cannot recycle.

In studio:

This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Earth Month. To learn more, please click here.

Tags
Connections Environment
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams