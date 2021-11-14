-
More than 3,000 local households will be part of a brand new community solar program — the first of its kind in the country. Here's the idea: Community…
-
Have you ever looked at your RG&E statement and wondered how the energy rates and delivery charges are determined? About every three years, when the…
-
ConnectionsRG&E has asked for permission to raise rates. That request goes through the New York State Public Service Commission, which will hold a public hearing in…
-
Is your home energy efficient? The goal of the Sustainable Homes Rochester campaign is to encourage community members to install clean heating and cooling…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo says that New York State is awarding $1 million each to the University of Rochester, RIT and Suffolk County Community College on…
-
A fresh look at LED lighting challenges ideas as to whether it’s better for the environment. A recent piece published by Gizmodo argues that the benefits…
-
Quick question: how much power in New York State comes from carbon sources? How much comes from wind? How much from nuclear? And how vulnerable is our…
-
ConnectionsWe keep hearing about the benefits of using solar energy; so why don't we see more solar panels on homes? That could soon change, thanks to a new campaign…
-
ConnectionsIs solar power a viable energy source -- right now? How much does it cost to fit your house, or your workplace? How soon could it replace fossil fuels, if…
-
Susan Spencer is finishing her Ph.D. at RIT, and some day soon, she could be part of a team that brings a scalable solar energy plan to Rochester. Last…