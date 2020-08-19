© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What do you need to know about the RG&E rate case hearing?

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published August 19, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Have you ever looked at your RG&E statement and wondered how the energy rates and delivery charges are determined? About every three years, when the utility wants to raise rates, it must request permission from the Public Service Commission. During that process, the public is invited to ask questions, and share comments and concerns. In recent years, the process has involved climate activists and social justice advocates pushing for not only lower rates, but also for clean energy infrastructure.

In June, RG&E and NYSEG announced their proposed rate settlement case. It would cease the expansion of natural gas infrastructure, provide protections for low-income customers, and raise rates over three years. RG&E says that even with those increases, NYSEG and RG&E will still have among the lowest rates in the state in 2022.

A public hearing is scheduled for next week to further explore the settlement. What do you need to know? And how can you get involved? The Rochester People's Climate Coalition is hosting a Rate Case Action Social. Our guests this hour explain the rate case and its short and long-term impacts on energy in New York. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & LifeEnergyRG&ENYSED1
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
  • Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
    Connections
    Connections: The RG&E rate hike
    Evan Dawson
    ,
    RG&E has asked for permission to raise rates. That request goes through the New York State Public Service Commission, which will hold a public hearing in…
Load More