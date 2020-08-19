Connections: What do you need to know about the RG&E rate case hearing?

Have you ever looked at your RG&E statement and wondered how the energy rates and delivery charges are determined? About every three years, when the utility wants to raise rates, it must request permission from the Public Service Commission. During that process, the public is invited to ask questions, and share comments and concerns. In recent years, the process has involved climate activists and social justice advocates pushing for not only lower rates, but also for clean energy infrastructure.

In June, RG&E and NYSEG announced their proposed rate settlement case. It would cease the expansion of natural gas infrastructure, provide protections for low-income customers, and raise rates over three years. RG&E says that even with those increases, NYSEG and RG&E will still have among the lowest rates in the state in 2022.

A public hearing is scheduled for next week to further explore the settlement. What do you need to know? And how can you get involved? The Rochester People's Climate Coalition is hosting a Rate Case Action Social. Our guests this hour explain the rate case and its short and long-term impacts on energy in New York. Our guests: