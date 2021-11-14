-
RG&E says it is responding to concerns from some Irondequoit residents in the northwestern part of the town about frequent outages over the last several…
Rochester Gas & Electric and its sister company, New York State Electric & Gas, will be allowed to raise their electricity rates slightly over the next…
Western New York and the Finger Lakes dealt with thousands of power outages after strong winds and heavy rain swept thorugh the area on Sunday.RG&E, NYSEG…
Have you ever looked at your RG&E statement and wondered how the energy rates and delivery charges are determined? About every three years, when the…
Rochester Gas and Electric is urging customers to be on alert for a scam after reports of people posing as energy company representatives over the…
Avangrid, the parent company for Rochester Gas & Electric and NYSEG, says crews are on standby for this weekend's windstorm.The forecast predicts gusts of…
A $10,000 gift will help 20 city high school students explore some career options.Avangrid, the parent company of Rochester Gas & Electric, awarded the…
The New York State Public Service Commission says that its staff, along with RG&E, NYSEG and other parties have a proposed settlement over the way the two…