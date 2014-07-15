Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Our Energy Future
Susan Spencer is finishing her Ph.D. at RIT, and some day soon, she could be part of a team that brings a scalable solar energy plan to Rochester. Last month, she was one of 500 people from around the world chosen to attend Al Gore's foundation retreat in Melbourne, Australia. The five-day event was focused on two things: 1) the true cost of carbon, and 2) how to better communicate climate change. It culminated with an eight-hour lecture from Al Gore himself. In this hour, she tells us what she learned, and how solar might be the energy source everyone has been looking for.