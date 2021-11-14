Green Energy

-
New York state will transition its retirement fund for public employees — the third largest pension fund in the country — to an investment portfolio with…
-
We have a conversation about energy affordability. NYSERDA and the NYS Department of Public Service are hosting a public feedback session in Rochester to…
-
ConnectionsOur Monthly Science Roundtable examines the technology behind electric vehicles.The Tesla Model 3 hits the market in about 18 months. Priced at $35,000,…
-
ALBANY (AP) An upstate New York town that repeatedly found itself without power for days during a string of storms is planning a dramatic step - pulling…
-
This summer, the New Yorker wrote that solar power "makes utility companies nervous." Some utilities are hitting customers with a fee if they install…
-
ConnectionsNearly ten percent of the Finger Lakes wine industry is now turning to solar power, and that number could grow substantially in the next year. Many winery…
-
Susan Spencer is finishing her Ph.D. at RIT, and some day soon, she could be part of a team that brings a scalable solar energy plan to Rochester. Last…
-
For the third consecutive year the Rochester Institute of Technology has been named one of North America’s Greenest Universities. Princeton's Guide to 322…
-
New York state ranks third in the world for the number of clean energy patents issued in the third quarter of 2012. The Clean Energy Patent Growth Index…