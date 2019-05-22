Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to make clean energy affordable to all communities
We have a conversation about energy affordability. NYSERDA and the NYS Department of Public Service are hosting a public feedback session in Rochester to discuss energy initiatives. We preview that session with local clean energy advocates who discuss how to ensure all communities have access to affordable, green energy.
Our guests:
- Jessica Azulay, executive director of the Alliance for a Green Economy
- Clarke Gocker, director of policy and strategy for PUSH Buffalo
- Ryan Puck, building analyst for Wise Home Energy
- Tonya Noel Stevens, affordable energy advocate