Connections: How to make clean energy affordable to all communities

Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published May 22, 2019 at 2:37 PM EDT
We have a conversation about energy affordability. NYSERDA and the NYS Department of Public Service are hosting a public feedback session in Rochester to discuss energy initiatives. We preview that session with local clean energy advocates who discuss how to ensure all communities have access to affordable, green energy. 

