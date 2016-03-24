Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Latest Developments With Solar Energy
What's going on with solar? Recent headlines offer a confusing picture. Solarcity in Buffalo on hold! Direct Energy is closing its local site! Solarize the Flower City is in full swing!
We spend the hour sorting through the latest developments, with a fresh look at the cost of solar energy. Our guests:
- George McConochie, chief operations officer of Sustainable Energy Developments
- Susan Spencer, PhD, president and founder of ROCSPOT
- Shawn Lessord, director of operations for Renewable Rochester