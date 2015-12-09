© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Can Utilities and Solar Companies Get Along?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 9, 2015 at 4:34 PM EST
This summer, the New Yorker wrote that solar power "makes utility companies nervous." Some utilities are hitting customers with a fee if they install solar. But others, like Green Mountain Power in Vermont, are helping customers diversify their energy options. Why the disparity? And what will RG&E ultimately do?

WROC-TV's Adam Chodak sparked this conversation with a recent series of reports, including his reporting that RG&E was considering a fee, but had made no decision. Our panel explores the energy future:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
