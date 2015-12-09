Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Can Utilities and Solar Companies Get Along?
This summer, the New Yorker wrote that solar power "makes utility companies nervous." Some utilities are hitting customers with a fee if they install solar. But others, like Green Mountain Power in Vermont, are helping customers diversify their energy options. Why the disparity? And what will RG&E ultimately do?
WROC-TV's Adam Chodak sparked this conversation with a recent series of reports, including his reporting that RG&E was considering a fee, but had made no decision. Our panel explores the energy future:
- Adam Chodak, anchor for WROC-TV
- Susan Spencer, founder of ROCSPOT
- Laney Brown, director of smart grid planning and programs for Iberdrola USA
- Dorothy Schnure, spokesperson for Green Mountain Power