Connections: Discussing the Sustainable Homes Rochester campaign
Is your home energy efficient? The goal of the Sustainable Homes Rochester campaign is to encourage community members to install clean heating and cooling systems to improve energy efficiency. What does that look like?
Our guests discuss the different technologies, how they work, and how homeowners can decide what might be the right fit for their energy goals. In studio:
- Abby McHugh-Grifa, executive director of the Rochester People's Climate Coalition
- Scott Oliver, deputy for energy programs at PathStone Corporation
- Scott Smith, program manager for the Clean Heating and Cooling community campaigns for NYSERDA
- Rachel Genzer, intern at NYSERDA