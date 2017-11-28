Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: LED lighting and its impact on climate
A fresh look at LED lighting challenges ideas as to whether it’s better for the environment. A recent piece published by Gizmodo argues that the benefits of LED lighting – energy efficiency and reduced costs – could lead to more lighting overall. It’s called the rebound effect, and there’s disagreement over the impact it may have. Some scientists say that concerns about the rebound effect are overblown. They argue that more efficient technology reduces threats to the environment; so, even if the world is getting brighter, it’s become brighter using less energy.
We break down the facts, and look at common household items and their impact on climate. Our guests:
- Eric Hittinger, assistant professor of public policy at RIT
- Scott Oliver, deputy for energy programs at PathStone Corporation
- Bill LaBine, owner of Airtight Services, Inc.
- Mike Viggiani, president and CEO of Go Green LED International Inc.