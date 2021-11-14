-
What is the Climate and Community Investment Act? The legislation – which has passed the New York State Senate and Assembly – seeks to transition the…
Three local municipalities are launching renewable energy programs. On Jan. 1, the Town of Brighton will be the first community in Monroe County to source…
We have a conversation about the new Office of Renewable Energy Siting. The office streamlines and expedites the siting of large-scale renewable energy…
A group of community members in Penfield are working to bring Community Choice Aggregation, or CCA, to their town. With CCA, a town or a group of towns…
Is your home energy efficient? The goal of the Sustainable Homes Rochester campaign is to encourage community members to install clean heating and cooling…
Rochester Regional Health has activated a solar farm in Parma that it says will power more than 100 of its smaller facilities.It’s part of an effort…
President Trump has been critical of wind energy in recent weeks. We focus on wind as a component of New York State’s energy future, and the energy future…
On January 23, the Trump administration imposed a 30 percent tariff on solar cells and modules made abroad. President Trumps says the move will increase…
ConnectionsHave you heard of geothermal energy systems? It's a growing trend in renewable energy, and it's becoming more popular in homes in our area.We toured a…
Quick question: how much power in New York State comes from carbon sources? How much comes from wind? How much from nuclear? And how vulnerable is our…