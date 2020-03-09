© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Penfield residents discuss their Community Choice Aggregation Plan

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 9, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

A group of community members in Penfield are working to bring Community Choice Aggregation, or CCA, to their town. With CCA, a town or a group of towns choose an electricity supplier on behalf of residents and then negotiate the rates. CCA was first implemented in Massachusetts more than two decades ago; since then, it has been implemented in communities across the country, including in Monroe County. 

The Penfield Town Board has drafted a CCA-enabling law, and for nearly 18 months, the PenfieldCCA Residents' Committee has advocated for the inclusion of 100 percent renewable electricity as the default option for the plan, along with an "opt-up" community solar option. Committee members say their CCA plan will save residents money on their energy bills and allow for a switch to clean and renewable electricity.

This hour, we discuss how CCA works and what Penfield residents hope to see in their town. In studio:

Tags

Arts & Liferenewable energycommunity choice aggregation1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack