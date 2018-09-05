© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Understanding wind energy

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 5, 2018 at 3:31 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

President Trump has been critical of wind energy in recent weeks. We focus on wind as a component of New York State’s energy future, and the energy future of the country. Our guests:

  • Eric Hittinger, assistant professor of public policy at the College of Liberal Arts, and faculty member at the Golisano Institute for Sustainability at RIT
  • Neely Kelly, senior organizer for Mothers Out Front New York
  • Zack Dufresne, director of member services and clean energy advocate for the Alliance for Clean Energy New York

Tags

Arts & Liferenewable energy1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More