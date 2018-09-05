Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Understanding wind energy
President Trump has been critical of wind energy in recent weeks. We focus on wind as a component of New York State’s energy future, and the energy future of the country. Our guests:
- Eric Hittinger, assistant professor of public policy at the College of Liberal Arts, and faculty member at the Golisano Institute for Sustainability at RIT
- Neely Kelly, senior organizer for Mothers Out Front New York
- Zack Dufresne, director of member services and clean energy advocate for the Alliance for Clean Energy New York