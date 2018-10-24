© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
NYS awards $1 million each to RIT & UR in clean energy competition

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 24, 2018 at 1:46 PM EDT
nyserda_wamc.jpg
WAMC
/

Governor Andrew Cuomo says that New York State is awarding $1 million each to the University of Rochester, RIT and Suffolk County Community College on Long Island.

The ‘Energy to Lead’ competition challenges colleges and universities across the state to develop plans for local clean energy projects on campus and in their communities as part of the effort to combat climate change.

Patrick O’Shei is Director of Market Development at NYSERDA, the  New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

He says it is important that these projects tie in with local communities.

“For example RIT is going to take their project results and work with Monroe Community College to apply them there, so we really want to see benefits beyond the campus itself,” O’Shei told WXXI News.

RIT will be working with MCC to develop an automated system to manage energy; at the University of Rochester, staff will be installing a combination solar and energy storage system, which will also be used for research.

O’Shei says that  developing these energy solutions are important to the state in a number of ways.

“Clean energy keeps investments here in New York State, as opposed to the oil economy, where we’re exporting; both aspects are very important are part of a healthy, clean energy economy and supporting New York State-based institutions of research and manufacturers.”

