RIT senior midfielder Ryan Barnable scored the double-overtime game-winning goal to lead the Tigers to a 15-14 victory over Salisbury in the 2021 NCAA…
All students at the Rochester Institute of Technology must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before the start of the fall semester. That announcement came…
RIT holds its Imagine RIT Creativity and Innovation Festival Saturday, May 1, but it will be entirely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year it…
RIT and its National Technical Institute for the Deaf have been awarded a $470,000 federal grant to help deaf and hard of hearing students learn technical…
D. Robert Frisina, the founding director of RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf, has died. A statement from the university said that Frisina…
The Victor Central School District is still not quite back to normal after a computer malware attack last Saturday.That attack on the Victor district’s…
“I can imagine what things sound like even though I am deaf,” Robert Panara wrote in his poem, “On His Deafness.”I can imagine the strumming of a guitar,…
RIT officials say they are taking proactive steps to deal with a slight uptick in positive cases of COVID-19.RIT has a four color-level alert system to…
Two of the area’s largest universities are releasing details about their ongoing testing for COVID-19.RIT launched its fall semester classes on Wednesday,…
RIT says it has acquired the hotel adjacent to the university’s Henrietta campus.The university says that Rochester Airport Hospitality LLC has gifted RIT…