UR Medicine Home Care has announced that beginning in July, the agency will move to a $15 per hour minimum wage for personal care aides and other hourly…
The Eastman School of Music has launched the public phase of a $100 million fundraising campaign.More than half of that amount has already been raised…
The University of Rochester says it will be conducting “hybrid” commencement exercises this year, meaning eligible graduates, faculty and staff can…
ConnectionsRochester City Council member Mitch Gruber and University of Rochester professor Stewart Weaver say the university has recently made strides when it comes…
You could hear the bells, bouncing off the brick buildings and the frozen Genesee River. Students from the University of Rochester Carillon Society rang…
Ibram X. Kendi, best-selling author and anti-racist activist, addressed recent pain and anger in Rochester over the Daniel Prude investigation during a…
ConnectionsThe University of Rochester Medical Center is ending its Executive Health and special patient services programs, which provide exclusive and extensive…
The University of Rochester said is committing to setting its minimum wage at $15 an hour by December 2022.University of Rochester President Sarah…
The University of Rochester is reversing some of the cost-saving measures they had to implement over the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.A…
An official at the University of Rochester is cautioning people in the campus community about a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.Vice provost and director…