-
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that the COVID-19 positivity rate in every region of New York State has dropped below 1% for the first time…
-
A Penfield teen is one of the winners of a new COVID-19 vaccination incentive from the state.Chase French will get full reimbursement on tuition and room…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a change in the duration for those Excelsior COVID-19 vaccination passes that many people who have received the…
-
Many COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will end on Wednesday in New York, including capacity restrictions for some sporting events, indoor gatherings, and…
-
It’s been over two months since New York Attorney General Tish James began investigating multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that all State and City University of New York students will have to get a COVID-19 vaccination if they want to enroll in…
-
NEW YORK (AP) Investigators looking into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo interviewed county officials about his "vaccine…
-
Monroe County reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There were no new deaths.The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 198 new cases per…
-
Changes announced for large-scale outdoor venues, like baseball stadiums, is putting a smile on the face of the Rochester Red Wings General Manager and…
-
New York state’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.49% on Saturday, dropping below 1.5% for the first time since Oct. 28. The statewide seven-day…