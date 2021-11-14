-
RIT senior midfielder Ryan Barnable scored the double-overtime game-winning goal to lead the Tigers to a 15-14 victory over Salisbury in the 2021 NCAA…
All students at the Rochester Institute of Technology must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before the start of the fall semester. That announcement came…
RIT holds its Imagine RIT Creativity and Innovation Festival Saturday, May 1, but it will be entirely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year it…
In the latest WXXI Business Report, the REMADE Institute, a public-private partnership based at RIT that helps companies across the country with recycling…
After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival is on track for this summer -- but will be held for the…
The Victor Central School District is still not quite back to normal after a computer malware attack last Saturday.That attack on the Victor district’s…
ConnectionsStudents at RIT are making international news for a discovery they made related to medieval manuscripts. The students developed a system that uses…
“I can imagine what things sound like even though I am deaf,” Robert Panara wrote in his poem, “On His Deafness.”I can imagine the strumming of a guitar,…
ConnectionsGaming and tech experts say the video game industry is thriving during the pandemic. The games are serving as a way for people to stay connected while…
A new photojournalism course at RIT is exploring how to tell stories of addiction and recovery. Participants include photojournalism majors and people…