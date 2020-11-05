© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Telling stories of addiction and recovery through photojournalism

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 5, 2020 at 2:28 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A new photojournalism course at RIT is exploring how to tell stories of addiction and recovery. Participants include photojournalism majors and people with personal experiences with recovery -- doctors, counselors, family members of people who have lost their lives to overdose, and people who are currently in recovery. You can learn more about the exhibition here.

This hour, we talk about how the subject of addiction is covered -- and often stigmatized -- in the media and popular culture, and how they hope their work will change that. Our guests:

  • Graham MacIndoe, photojournalist and adjunct professor of photography at the Parsons School of Design at The New School
  • Susan Stellin, writer, journalist, and adjunct professor in the Journalism and Design Department at The New School
  • Chris Pridmore, author and blogger who is in recovery
  • Cheyenne Boone, photojournalism student at RIT

Tags

Arts & LifeRITmediaphotojournalismrecovery1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More