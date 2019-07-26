© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Robert Veeder on addiction and recovery

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 26, 2019
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

  

Robert Veeder is an addiction counselor who plans to spend the rest of his life trying to make up for a tragic mistake. Veeder was driving drunk in 2003 when he crashed into the scene of a previous accident. He killed six people, and spent more than eight years in prison.

Now Veeder focuses on helping others through addiction and into recovery. He is direct about the need to be accountable, and to find hope where there seems to be none. He sits down with us to discuss his journey and his blog, The Prison Sketches.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
