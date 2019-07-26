Connections: Robert Veeder on addiction and recovery

Robert Veeder is an addiction counselor who plans to spend the rest of his life trying to make up for a tragic mistake. Veeder was driving drunk in 2003 when he crashed into the scene of a previous accident. He killed six people, and spent more than eight years in prison.

Now Veeder focuses on helping others through addiction and into recovery. He is direct about the need to be accountable, and to find hope where there seems to be none. He sits down with us to discuss his journey and his blog, The Prison Sketches.