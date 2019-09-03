Connections: Stories of recovery from ROCovery Fitness

According to data from the Monroe County Heroin Task Force, the number of deaths from opioid overdoses in Monroe County dropped to the lowest point in April, since tracking began. But since then, there's been a spike in the number of fatal overdoses.

A local nonprofit called ROCovery Fitness is expanding to meet the needs of people throughout Monroe County and the Southern Tier who are struggling with different kinds of addiction. We sit down with ROCovery’s co-founder to discuss how the organization’s programs are growing, and we hear stories of recovery from two of its members. In studio: