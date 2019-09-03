© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Stories of recovery from ROCovery Fitness

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 3, 2019 at 2:24 PM EDT
According to data from the Monroe County Heroin Task Force, the number of deaths from opioid overdoses in Monroe County dropped to the lowest point in April, since tracking began. But since then, there's been a spike in the number of fatal overdoses.

A local nonprofit called ROCovery Fitness is expanding to meet the needs of people throughout Monroe County and the Southern Tier who are struggling with different kinds of addiction. We sit down with ROCovery’s co-founder to discuss how the organization’s programs are growing, and we hear stories of recovery from two of its members. In studio:

  • Yana Khashper, co-founder of ROCovery Fitness who is living in recovery
  • Monica Starr, member of ROCovery Fitness who is living in recovery
  • Emily Balch, member of ROCovery Fitness who is living in recovery
  • Sara Ormsby, therapist

