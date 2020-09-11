Connections: Discussing the challenges of addiction during the pandemic

With physical distancing guidelines leading to more separation and in some cases, isolation, in communities, the pandemic is disrupting some support networks for people struggling with addiction. NPR reported last month that drug overdoses are spiking during the pandemic -- increasing about 18 percent. Fatal overdoses have also increased. Meanwhile, the ways in which addiction medicine is provided is changing, specifically, via telemedicine.

September is National Recovery Month, and ROCovery Fitness is raising awareness and celebrating recovering during its annual 5K and X-Challenge this weekend. We talk with ROCovery founders and members about how their work has changed during the pandemic. Our guests: