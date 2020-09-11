© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Discussing the challenges of addiction during the pandemic

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 11, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

With physical distancing guidelines leading to more separation and in some cases, isolation, in communities, the pandemic is disrupting some support networks for people struggling with addiction. NPR reported last month that drug overdoses are spiking during the pandemic -- increasing about 18 percent. Fatal overdoses have also increased. Meanwhile, the ways in which addiction medicine is provided is changing, specifically, via telemedicine.

September is National Recovery Month, and ROCovery Fitness is raising awareness and celebrating recovering during its annual 5K and X-Challenge this weekend. We talk with ROCovery founders and members about how their work has changed during the pandemic. Our guests:

  • Yana Khashper, co-founder of ROCovery Fitness
  • Sean Smith, co-founder of ROCovery Fitness
  • Hugo, member of ROCovery Fitness
  • Cate, member of ROCovery Fitness
  • Dr. Holly Ann Russell, M.D., founder and director of the Addiction Medicine program at Highland Family Medicine

