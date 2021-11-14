-
ConnectionsTwo companies are preparing to file what could become one of the most influential defamation lawsuits ever seen in this country. The companies are…
-
A new photojournalism course at RIT is exploring how to tell stories of addiction and recovery. Participants include photojournalism majors and people…
-
Connections21 years ago this month, the NAACP was advocating a boycott of the major television networks. That's because the networks had just released their fall…
-
ConnectionsJournalists have debated whether to carry President Trump's daily coronavirus briefings live, or to cover them later in the day only after vetting his…
-
During the season premiere of the PBS Kids’ show “Arthur,” Arthur’s teacher, Mr. Ratburn, got married. The episode, “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,”…
-
ConnectionsThe Rochester Association of Black Journalists (RABJ) is celebrating 15 years as an organization. Since its inception, it has worked to bring diversity…
-
ConnectionsA recent piece in the Atlantic Monthly explores the efforts parents of color are making to shield their children from negative stereotypes. It highlights…
-
ConnectionsAs more women are speaking out about sexual harassment and sexual assault in the workplace and beyond, women in the media industry — specifically,…
-
ConnectionsWhen reports surfaced that not even BuzzFeed was meeting its earnings targets, young journalists might have wondered: is there a future in this field for…
-
ConnectionsWe convene a panel of journalists to discuss how things are covered and what is covered at all. Megyn Kelly from NBC News took a lot of criticism when she…