Connections: Discussing inclusion and diversity in children's media
During the season premiere of the PBS Kids’ show “Arthur,” Arthur’s teacher, Mr. Ratburn, got married. The episode, “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” featured the wedding of Mr. Ratburn and his partner, Patrick. The show is the latest in a series of children’s television programs and books to highlight diverse characters and inclusive storylines.
This hour, we discuss the value of inclusion on screen and in print – as well as behind the scenes – and the learning goals for children. Our guests:
- Lesli Rotenberg, chief programming executive and general manager for children’s media and education at PBS
- Cara Rager, manager of educational training and family engagement at WXXI Education
- Leslie C. Youngblood, author of “Love Like Sky”
- Ed Popil (Mrs. Kasha Davis), local drag performer and children's book author