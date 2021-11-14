-
The seventh season of PBS' "Finding Your Roots" with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. offers another series of compelling stories about well-known people tracing…
-
ConnectionsA new NOVA special, "Decoding COVID-19," takes viewers inside hospitals and scientific research labs around the world during the height of the outbreak.…
-
During the season premiere of the PBS Kids’ show “Arthur,” Arthur’s teacher, Mr. Ratburn, got married. The episode, “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,”…
-
ConnectionsWe're joined by the team behind the PBS show, "Nature." Executive producer Fred Kaufman and filmmaker Ann Johnson Prum are in Rochester for a (sold out)…
-
ConnectionsTwo surprise hits at the box office this summer are documentaries, and the stars behind them are being lauded for their quiet voices and powerful…
-
ConnectionsFor 44 years, you could find actress Sonia Manzano on Sesame Street playing the iconic character, "Maria." While loyal Sesame Street viewers knew her as a…
-
How do you talk about today's events with your children? Here are some strategies from PBS Parents.