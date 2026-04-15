'What sort of buildings do we build?' Self-advocacy on the Move to Include Podcast

WXXI News

A local man says an experience he had as a young boy informed the rest of his life.

Conan Gillis uses a wheelchair. When he was eight years old, he wanted to use his local library, but the aisles weren't wide enough for his wheelchair.

As WXXI's Move to Include Podcast host Noelle Evans reports, that was the moment that sparked Gillis' self-advocacy.

In episode four of the podcast, she and Gillis talk about disability as a reflection of the environments and systems we build. We hear that conversation and we discuss the lessons we can learn.

In studio:



This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.