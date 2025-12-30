© 2026 WXXI News
The biggest local stories of 2025

By Gino Fanelli,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 30, 2025 at 2:02 PM EST
(foreground) Samuel King, (background) Brian Sharp, Noelle Evans, Jeremy Moule and Racquel Stephen with guest host Gino Fanelli on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Gino Fanelli

It has been quite a year. From a sweep of big wins for local Democrats, to the Trump administration attacking Rochester's sanctuary city policies, dull moments have been hard to come by.

WXXI News staff join guest host Gino Fanelli for a look back at the highlights in local news and things to watch out for in the coming year.

In studio:

Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
