Connections: Is the University of Rochester meeting its moral & civic obligations in the community?

Discussing the role of the University of Rochester in the community.

Rochester City Council member Mitch Gruber and University of Rochester professor Stewart Weaver say the university has recently made strides when it comes to meeting moral obligations, but it can do much more when it comes to those responsibilities in the community. They've written an op-ed for the Democrat and Chronicle about gaps they see.

They join us to discuss their perspectives on the university's role in the community. We also address how other large local employers factor into this issue. Our guests:

Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council

Stewart Weaver, professor of history at the University of Rochester, and president of the UR chapter of the American Association of University Professors

Note: Following this conversation, we will invite University of Rochester leaders on the program to respond.