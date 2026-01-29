State provides more detail on Rochester's future High Falls park

The first phase of High Falls State Park construction could be completed in the next three or four years, lawmakers were told this week.

Acting New York State Parks Commissioner Kathy Moser said a total of three phases are envisioned. An initial $75 million in state funding included in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal aims to get work started this year.

“The city of Rochester owns the Terrace Park, and we're talking to them about making that the first phase of the state park," Moser said, referring to the park on the east ridge of the Genesee River gorge overlooking the falls. "Putting an overview in there for that, really upgrading that park.”

The plans call for a visitor’s center and for lighting the falls similar to Niagara Falls, Moser said in response to questioning from state Sen. Jeremy Cooney of Rochester during a budget hearing this week. The city currently pays a contractor to light High Falls each night, starting a half hour after dusk.

Provided rendering / OLIN An "island overlook" near the base of High Falls, south of the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge, would provide visitors a close-up view of the 80-foot cascade.

The initial phase also would include work down in the gorge, near the base of the cascade. Phases two and three would be focused on land in the gorge farther north along either side of the Genesee River, that was formerly used by the city, Kodak and Bausch and Lomb and first must be remediated.

“I would say phase one we can probably get done in the next three to four years … upgrading the park will be the faster. The new welcome center for people would probably take a little bit more time and then phases two and three would be done over the proceeding years,” Moser said.

The proposed $75 million is part of a larger proposed $300 million investment for revitalization in downtown Rochester. The Legislature would also have to sign off on the funding.