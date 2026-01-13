© 2026 WXXI News
Hochul commits to start building High Falls State Park. But where's the money?

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli
Published January 13, 2026 at 5:05 AM EST
The old RG&E gas plant and Baush + Lomb sites alog the Genesee River in Rochester south of the Running Track Bridge .
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
The old RG&E gas plant and Baush + Lomb sites alog the Genesee River in Rochester south of the Running Track Bridge .

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is committed to starting construction on High Falls State Park this year.

Hochul is expected to highlight the park Tuesday during her State of the State address.

The project is in final design but lacks construction funding. Asked if the commitment comes with additional dollars attached, a spokesperson for the governor said she would lay out her overall financial plan for the state next week.

“That’s the biggest open question to getting it done, but that’s all part of the process,” said Vincent Esposito, senior vice president for regional economic development at Empire State Development, commenting on the park during a recent appearance on WXXI’s Connections with Evan Dawson.

Esposito could not be reached for comment Monday. He has said the park will be financed, built and opened in phases, starting at the falls and moving north. Once opened, the park will be free to access, the governor’s office said in a statement.

In this rendering showing an "island overlook" that is part of the proposed High Falls State Park, people gather at a railing or sit on a wide bench on an expansive wood-plank deck. The deck extends over the water near the edge of the island in the Genesee River a short distance north of High Falls that continues north under the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge.
1 of 9  — HFSP_OLIN_Island Overlook Perspective.jpg
An "island overlook" near the base of High Falls, south of the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge, would provide visitors a close-up view of the 80-foot cascade.
Provided rendering / OLIN
In this rendering, people walk along a zigzag walkway extending down the west wall of the Genesee River gorge. A wood wailing with cables extends along the outer edges of the walkway. The Pont de Rennes bridge is shown in the distance.
2 of 9  — HFSP_OLIN_Beebee Station Walk Perspective.jpg
What is labeled the "Beebee Station walk" in the proposed High Falls State Park would extend along the west wall of the Genesee River gorge north of the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge, overlooking the west lawn and playground.
Provided rendering / OLIN
The west lawn in the proposed High Falls State Park,in this rendering looking north, shows the smoke stack of the old city incinerator and Smith Street bridge in the distance. This would be on the west side of the river gorge in a recently remediated area at the base of the former Beebee Station just north of the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge.
3 of 9  — HFSP_OLIN_West Lawn Perspective.jpg
The west lawn in the proposed High Falls State Park, in this rendering looking north, shows the smoke stack of the old city incinerator and Smith Street bridge in the distance. This would be on the west side of the river gorge in a recently remediated area at the base of the former Beebee Station just north of the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge.
Provided rendering / OLIN
A rendering of the proposed High Falls State Park shows the west bank of the Genesee River with people gathered along a terraced riverfront and the Smith Street bridge (Bausch Memorial Bridge) in the background.
4 of 9  — High Falls State rendering west bank
A rendering of the proposed High Falls State Park shows the west bank of the Genesee River with people gathered along a terraced riverfront and the Smith Street bridge (Bausch Memorial Bridge) in the background.
TWMLA, a Fisher Associates Landscape Architecture studio
A rendering shows remnants of brick walls with large window openings partially enclosing a seating area amid large rocks and vegetation with the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge seen in the distance.
5 of 9  — HFSP_OLIN_Incinerator Plaza Perspective.jpg
A rendering shows remnants of brick walls with large window openings partially enclosing a seating area amid large rocks and vegetation with the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge seen in the distance.
The proposed High Falls State Park could include a plaza where the old city incinerator sits today at the base of the Smith Street bridge on the west side of the Genesee River gorge. The "Incinerator Plaza" name shown in this rendering is a placeholder but reflects the planners’ goal of incorporating old and new and maintaining some remnants of old industrial uses in the gorge. / OLIN
People walk in winter coats, and with bicycles over a wide, wood-plank bridge a few feet over the Genesee River in this rendering showing what is proposed for a new High Falls State Park. Educational placards are mounted on the wood railing providing descriptions of what visitors are seeing. The visible placard reads Rochester, New York, Northern Cardinal.
6 of 9  — HFSP_OLIN_Pedestrian Bridge Perspective.jpg
The pedestrian bridge connecting the western and eastern sections of the proposed High Falls State Park would extend from beneath the Smith Street bridge on the west side, north to the eastern Genesee River bank.
Provided rendering / OLIN
People sit on a raised, wooden platform along the eastern bank of the Genesee River, down in the river gorge in this rendering of the "relic garden" that is part of the proposed High Falls State Park. The Smith Street bridge, a smoke stack and Kodak Tower are seen in the distance, along with the wooded eastern edge of the gorge.
7 of 9  — HFSP_OLIN_Relic Garden Perspective.jpg
The proposed "relic garden" is shown in the planned High Falls State Park. The rendering is looking southwest toward the Smith Street bridge from the east bank of the river. The garden would be near a large "east lawn" and south of a woodland grove and a playground, with a nearby boardwalk-like pedestrian bridge connecting to the west riverbank.
Provided rendering / OLIN
A woman crouches, taking pictures of two children in the grass in this rendering of the woodland grove envisioned to be part of the proposed High Falls State Park. The grove would be on the east side of the river, north of the Smith Street bridge near the base of the Running Track foot bridge toward the northern edge of the park. It would be near a playground.
8 of 9  — HFSP_OLIN_Woodland Grove Perspective.jpg
A rendering of the woodland grove envisioned to be part of the proposed High Falls State Park. The grove would be on the east side of the river, north of the Smith Street or Bausch Memorial Bridge near the base of the Running Track foot bridge toward the northern edge of the park. This is roughly where the B+L glass plant was once located. The grove would be near a playground.
Provided rendering / OLIN
A rendering of the "terrace overlook" in the proposed High Falls State Park shows people on a wood-plank deck at the top of the eastern gorge wall looking southwest with High Falls, the High Falls district and Kodak tower in the distance.
9 of 9  — HFSP_OLIN_Terrace Overlook Perspective.jpg
The "terrace overlook" in the proposed High Falls State Park, as shown in this rendering, would provide a view of High Falls looking southwest from the east side of the gorge. The overlook would be located at what is currently High Falls Terrace immediately south of the Genesee Brewery off St. Paul Street.
Provided rendering / OLIN

The site would be the first state park in Rochester and span some 40 acres at the base of High Falls. The state has previously offered financial support for the park, including $8 million for design work. An environmental cleanup of the former Beebee Station coal-fired plant and a gas manufacturing plant in the designated park area has been completed. That effort was the first of four cleanups needed to clear the site for development.

In a provided statement, Hochul said her administration is dedicated to getting the park done.

"As Governor, I recognize the importance of creating spaces that allow people to improve their mental and physical health by getting offline and getting outside," Hochul said. "High Falls State Park will be Rochester's first state park and will transform downtown while celebrating the area's rich ecological, cultural, and industrial history. I am incredibly proud to help make this long-held vision a reality for the Rochester community."

It’s unclear what kind of support the governor’s office will be offering to the park. Hochul is slated to release her budget proposal next Tuesday, which could provide those details.

High Falls State Park was initially announced by Hochul in 2022 as part of the Roc the Riverway, a downtown waterfront revitalization initiative first launched under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In October, Hochul released a vision plan for the future of the park, featuring trails, lounge areas, and playgrounds spanning both sides of the Genesee River at the basin of the falls.

Local News
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
