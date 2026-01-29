Crossing guard struck after two vehicles crashed

A city of Rochester crossing guard who was standing on the sidewalk was hit by a vehicle after another one collided with it, according to police.

Rochester police officers responded to Joseph Avenue and Upper Falls Boulevard around 9 a.m. Wednesday for the reported collision. The department said an SUV that was westbound on Upper Falls attempted to turn left on Joseph and struck an eastbound sedan.

The impact forced the sedan up on to the sidewalk, where it struck a man in his 30s who was on duty as a city crossing guard, according to police. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it did not appear the guard was crossing students at the time of the crash. No vehicle occupants were injured, and the SUV driver was cited for passing a red light.