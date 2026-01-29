© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greece mall, DMV close due to water main break

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published January 29, 2026 at 12:07 PM EST

The Mall at Greece Ridge, including the Department of Motor Vehicles Office, is closed today because of a water main break.

A mall spokesperson said they hope to reopen the mall this evening.

Some stores with exterior entrances may be open sooner.

Updates on the mall's status are available through @themallatgreeceridge on Facebook, Instagram, and X, formerly known as Twitter, as well as its website, greeceridge.com.

As for the DMV, county officials note that the Irondequoit, Henrietta, and downtown Rochester offices remain open. More information is available at monroecounty.gov/dmv.

The Greece DMV will also be closed Friday for training, as will every other Monroe County DMV office.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule