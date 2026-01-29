Greece mall, DMV close due to water main break

The Mall at Greece Ridge, including the Department of Motor Vehicles Office, is closed today because of a water main break.

A mall spokesperson said they hope to reopen the mall this evening.

Some stores with exterior entrances may be open sooner.

Updates on the mall's status are available through @themallatgreeceridge on Facebook, Instagram, and X, formerly known as Twitter, as well as its website, greeceridge.com.

As for the DMV, county officials note that the Irondequoit, Henrietta, and downtown Rochester offices remain open. More information is available at monroecounty.gov/dmv.

The Greece DMV will also be closed Friday for training, as will every other Monroe County DMV office.