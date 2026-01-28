Revisiting the Rochester Urbanarium: Lessons for 2026
(foreground) William Schwappacher and Justin Murphy, (background) Suzanne Mayer and Simeon Banister with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 28, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
Have you heard of the Rochester Urbanarium?
Formed in 1970, the independent citizens' organization was dedicated to helping residents become more engaged with their local government to solve community problems. The founder, Gene DePrez, died last year, but his legacy lives on.
An upcoming symposium celebrates DePrez's work and explores how residents can put the ideas of the Urbanarium into practice today.
Our guests preview the event and discuss what it means to engage with government and each other — and how to encourage more of it.
- Simeon Banister, president and CEO of the Rochester Area Community Foundation
- Liz Call, former university archivist at RIT and current head of the Eberly Family Special Collections Library at Penn State University
- Suzanne Mayer, co-founder of Hinge Neighbors
- Justin Murphy, research and communications coordinator for Our Local History
- William Schwappacher, creative director for the City of Rochester