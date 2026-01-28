Revisiting the Rochester Urbanarium: Lessons for 2026

WXXI News

Have you heard of the Rochester Urbanarium?

Formed in 1970, the independent citizens' organization was dedicated to helping residents become more engaged with their local government to solve community problems. The founder, Gene DePrez, died last year, but his legacy lives on.

An upcoming symposium celebrates DePrez's work and explores how residents can put the ideas of the Urbanarium into practice today.

Our guests preview the event and discuss what it means to engage with government and each other — and how to encourage more of it.

