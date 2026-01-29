12:00: Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the State of the State address

1:00: Businesses standing in solidarity to protest ICE

We continue our series of conversations with local state leaders about the 2026 New York State of the State address. Assemblymember Sarah Clark represents District 136. She joined us recently on "Connections" to discuss Governor Hochul's plans to expand child care programs across New York. She's back with us this hour to explore additional state business — from affordability to taxes to economic development funding for Rochester, and more. Our guest:



Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136

Then in our second hour, a number of Rochester businesses are banding together in support of anti-ICE protesters across the nation. On Friday, a group of businesses will close in a show of solidarity, while others will donate proceeds to organizations that support immigrants. Hundreds of businesses in Minnesota made similar decisions last Friday. This hour, we talk to some of the local owners about why they made this decision and what they hope it accomplishes.

