Connections

Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the State of the State address

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 29, 2026 at 8:52 AM EST
A smiling woman with long blonde hair stands in front of an American flag wearing a navy blue blazer and shirt.
Sarah Clark

12:00: Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the State of the State address

1:00: Businesses standing in solidarity to protest ICE

We continue our series of conversations with local state leaders about the 2026 New York State of the State address. Assemblymember Sarah Clark represents District 136. She joined us recently on "Connections" to discuss Governor Hochul's plans to expand child care programs across New York. She's back with us this hour to explore additional state business — from affordability to taxes to economic development funding for Rochester, and more. Our guest:

  • Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136

Then in our second hour, a number of Rochester businesses are banding together in support of anti-ICE protesters across the nation. On Friday, a group of businesses will close in a show of solidarity, while others will donate proceeds to organizations that support immigrants. Hundreds of businesses in Minnesota made similar decisions last Friday. This hour, we talk to some of the local owners about why they made this decision and what they hope it accomplishes.

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
