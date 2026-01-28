Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on the limits of Trump's power

WXXI News

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist David Cay Johnston returns to "Connections."

Years ago, Johnston predicted that if Donald Trump became president, he would seek to suspend the rule of law.

When asked earlier this month if there were any limits on his global powers, President Trump told the New York Times, “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.”

Johnston joins us to discuss the current state of Trump's presidency and the rule of law.

Our guest:

