Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on the limits of Trump's power

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 28, 2026 at 3:25 PM EST
Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist David Cay Johnston returns to "Connections."

Years ago, Johnston predicted that if Donald Trump became president, he would seek to suspend the rule of law.

When asked earlier this month if there were any limits on his global powers, President Trump told the New York Times, “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.”
Johnston joins us to discuss the current state of Trump's presidency and the rule of law.

Our guest:

  • David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author, and professor of practice in journalism at RIT

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
