Connections: Rochester PAB members on recommendations for public safety reforms

In October, the Rochester Police Accountability Board joined a city working group on police reform and reinvention. The PAB members were given some homework: to answer questions about the city’s policing practices and if public safety reforms are needed. The Board has drafted its recommendations, and now, it’s asking for community input.
We talk to PAB members about those recommendations and about the state of policing in Rochester. Our guests:
- Conor Dwyer Reynolds, executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
- Shani Wilson, chair of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
- Bob Harrison, member of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
- Reverend Matthew Martin Nickoloff, member of the Rochester Police Accountability Board