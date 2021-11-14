-
The Rochester Police Accountability Board has asked for $5 million to hire a staff and expand its work. Last week, the mayor's proposed budget included…
-
Mayor Lovely Warren’s proposed 2021-22 budget would reduce funding for the Rochester Police Department, expand the city’s crisis intervention services,…
-
The Rochester Police Accountability Board is asking the city for $5 million so it can hire dozens of workers to staff three new bureaus that would operate…
-
A day after Rochester City Council announced its plans for police reform, the Rochester Police Department has released policy changes of its own. In a…
-
The Rochester Police Accountability Board has retained a New York City law firm in an effort to ensure the Rochester Police Department complies with the…
-
ConnectionsWe sit down with members of the Rochester Police Accountability Board to discuss a number of recent events that have placed Rochester back in the national…
-
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, the Police Accountability Board and others are presenting a draft of police reform ideas on Thursday in response to Gov.…
-
Rochester Police say they had to handcuff and use an ‘irritant’ on a handcuffed minor during a call they responded to on Friday afternoon. Police…
-
ConnectionsIn October, the Rochester Police Accountability Board joined a city working group on police reform and reinvention. The PAB members were given some…
-
ConnectionsOn Tuesday evening, City Council unanimously approved Conor Dwyer Reynolds as the first executive director of Rochester's Police Accountability Board…