ConnectionsWe sit down with Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode and Officer Mike Furia. Officer Furia was recently praised for his interaction with a man who said…
ConnectionsOne year ago, Rochester Police encountered Daniel Prude in the early morning hours. One week later, Prude was dead. His story continues to change…
ConnectionsA member of Rochester City Council, Mary Lupien, joins us. She discusses why she had information about Daniel Prude's death before the public found out in…
ConnectionsWe sit down with members of the Rochester Police Accountability Board to discuss a number of recent events that have placed Rochester back in the national…
ConnectionsWhat is qualified immunity for police officers? Activists in Rochester have joined a growing chorus – including some members of Congress – calling for an…
ConnectionsThe grand jury’s decision not to indict the police officers involved in death of Daniel Prude has sparked outrage, emotion, and conversation throughout…
ConnectionsLeaders across the community are responding to Rochester Police Department officers handcuffing and pepper spraying a nine-year-old girl on Friday. The…
ConnectionsThe United Christian Leadership Ministry has announced its proposals related to changes to policing in Monroe County. The proposals come in response to…
Leaders at Action for a Better Community are gearing up to host a conference on racism, health, and the pandemic. It's called "Racism as a Public Health…
ConnectionsIn October, the Rochester Police Accountability Board joined a city working group on police reform and reinvention. The PAB members were given some…