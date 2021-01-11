Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Previewing ABC's conference, "Racism as a Public Health Crisis"
Leaders at Action for a Better Community are gearing up to host a conference on racism, health, and the pandemic. It's called "Racism as a Public Health Crisis - Attacking the Two Pandemics." The multi-day virtual event kicks off this week. Speakers will address how to heal communities, how to boost hurting economies, and how to help families thrive during a global pandemic that is widening disparities in health, wealth, and justice.
We preview the conference this hour with our guests:
- Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community, and member of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group
- Melanie Funchess, member of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group, and member of the Black Healers Network
- Simeon Banister, vice president of community programs at the Rochester Area Community Foundation, and member of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group
- Matthew Kuhlenbeck, president and CEO of the Greater Rochester Health Foundation