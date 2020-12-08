Connections: How some municipalities are using renewable energy

Then in our second hour, three local municipalities are launching renewable energy programs. On Jan. 1, the Town of Brighton will be the first community in Monroe County to source 100 percent renewable power for the entire town. The Village of Victor and the City of Canandaigua will launch community choice aggregation programs on the first of the year. Our guests discuss the programs, their impact, and their long-term green energy goals.
Our guests:
- Bill Moehle, Brighton Town Supervisor
- Gary Hadden, Mayor of the Village of Victor
- John Goodwin, Canandaigua City Manager
- Sue Hughes-Smith, member of Roctricity