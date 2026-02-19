What do local high school students think of the bell-to-bell ban?
K-12 students are two thirds of the way through their first year under a smartphone ban during the school day.
The ban was intended to remove the distraction from technology that many students experience.
With students on February break, we welcome a group of them on the program to discuss how they are experiencing the ban.
Our guests:
- Helena Dixon, senior at Fairport High School
- Eli Fybush, senior at Brighton High School
- Norah Kirkebye, junior at Pittsford Sutherland High School
- Carter Markowycz, freshman at Greece Arcadia High School