Checking in on Rochester's kids

A local nonprofit says changes and challenges at the federal level are deeply affecting Rochester-area families. ROC the Future Alliance is focused on improving educational and life outcomes for children from cradle to career. Each year, it examines the state of youth wellbeing. We discuss what the organization has learned in the last year, and what local leaders and community members can do to help put more children on a path to success. Our guests:

Toyin Anderson-Smith, parent/family partner for ROC the Future Alliance

Brian Lewis, executive director of ROC the Future Alliance

Erika Rosenberg, president and CEO of the Center for Governmental Research

Ja’yonna Willis, sophomore at Our Lady of Mercy for Young Women

Then in our second hour, K-12 students are two thirds of the way through their first year under a smartphone ban during the school day. The ban was intended to remove the distraction from technology that many students experience. With students on February break, we welcome a group of them on the program to discuss how they are experiencing the ban. Our guests:



Helena Dixon, senior at Fairport High School

Eli Fybush, senior at Brighton High School

Norah Kirkebye, junior at Pittsford Sutherland High School

Carter Markowycz, freshman at Greece Arcadia High School

