Connections

Checking in on Rochester's kids

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 19, 2026 at 8:59 AM EST
Students raise their hands in their classroom in this stock image.
12:00: Checking in on Rochester's kids

1:00: What do local high school students think of the bell-to-bell ban?

A local nonprofit says changes and challenges at the federal level are deeply affecting Rochester-area families. ROC the Future Alliance is focused on improving educational and life outcomes for children from cradle to career. Each year, it examines the state of youth wellbeing. We discuss what the organization has learned in the last year, and what local leaders and community members can do to help put more children on a path to success. Our guests:

  • Toyin Anderson-Smith, parent/family partner for ROC the Future Alliance
  • Brian Lewis, executive director of ROC the Future Alliance
  • Erika Rosenberg, president and CEO of the Center for Governmental Research
  • Ja’yonna Willis, sophomore at Our Lady of Mercy for Young Women

Then in our second hour, K-12 students are two thirds of the way through their first year under a smartphone ban during the school day. The ban was intended to remove the distraction from technology that many students experience. With students on February break, we welcome a group of them on the program to discuss how they are experiencing the ban. Our guests:

  • Helena Dixon, senior at Fairport High School
  • Eli Fybush, senior at Brighton High School
  • Norah Kirkebye, junior at Pittsford Sutherland High School
  • Carter Markowycz, freshman at Greece Arcadia High School

